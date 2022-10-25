Local Traffic disrupted after tractor-trailer strikes train bridge on Soldiers Field Road The crash caused lane closures for part of the morning commute.

Another ‘storrowing’ is causing issues for morning commuters.

Traffic was disrupted on Soldiers Field Road and Storrow Drive Tuesday morning, after a tractor-trailer struck the train bridge over the parkway overnight.

The train bridge is just before the Boston University Bridge where Soldiers Field Road turns into Storrow Drive.

State police initially warned drivers that all eastbound lanes on Soldiers Field Road were closed due to the crash, and that traffic was being diverted onto Western Avenue in Brighton.

Around 8:28 a.m., police said the truck had been towed to a nearby hotel parking lot, allowing the roadway to be opened.

🚨#Breaking overnight…this tractor trailer got #storrowed on Soldiers Field Road. Roof ripped off and sliced down the middle. Currently closed EB from Cambridge St./Doubletree to BU Bridge @wbz pic.twitter.com/UaY1SBA4Sv — Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) October 25, 2022

UPDATE-TT has been removed from roadway by heavy duty tow, placed in Doubletree hotel lot temporarily. Storrow Drive EB is reopened. #MATraffic https://t.co/5kU86h1sLs — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 25, 2022