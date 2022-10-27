Blackstone school bus crashes while taking elementary school kids home

Newsletter Signup
A school bus in Blackstone crashed with another vehicle while bringing elementary school children home on Thursday.
Blackstone police said in a press release that the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mendon and Main Streets.
Several students on the bus were taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said. The driver of the car was also taken to a hospital due to injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Blackstone Police Department.
