Local Car crash kills 3, including 2 University of New Haven students, injures 5 others Sai Narasimha Patamsetti and Pavani Gullapally, two of the victims, were both 22 years old.

A two-vehicle collision in Sheffield earlier this week left three people dead and five more injured.

According to a statement sent to Boston.com by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when a northbound Toyota Sienna and a southbound Chevrolet Silverado collided on Route 7 near Pike Road.

The three casualties of the crash died at the scene, the statement said, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the bodies. EMS transported four of the injured people to Berkshire Medical Center and the fifth to Fairview Hospital.

Two of the victims of the crash were University of New Haven students, according to an email sent to the university community by Dean of Students Ophelie Rowe-Allen on Tuesday. The email identified the victims as Sai Narasimha Patamsetti and Pavani Gullapally, who were both 22 years old.

“Please join me in extending our heartfelt condolences to the parents, family, friends, and classmates of Pavani and Sai, and in keeping all of the students involved in your thoughts,” Rowe-Allen wrote, according to the Berkshire Eagle.

Four of those injured in the crash were also students at the university.

The Sheffield Police Department and a State Police Detective Unit are investigating the crash, the DA’s office said, and ask that if anyone has information they contact detectives at 413-499-1112.

