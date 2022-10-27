Local FBI joins search for missing Raynham teen A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening for Colleen Weaver, 16, who has been missing since Oct. 18. Colleen Weaver has been missing since Oct. 18. Raynham police

The FBI has joined the search for Colleen Weaver, the 16-year-old from Raynham who has been missing since Oct. 18.

Police said earlier this week that they now believe the teen to be in danger.

Raynham police said Weaver left her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Oct. 18. Investigators said she may have traveled to a location as far as 100 miles from home.

Police said they received more than 50 tips from individuals across New England in just 24 hours and are investigating “every possible lead that may assist” in the search for the teen, who is now officially listed as missing with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the National Crime Information Center.

“We want to thank everyone who has come forward with information that may help us locate Colleen, as well as members of the media who have helped us spread her photo and information,” Chief James Donovan said in a statement. “The Raynham Police Department is committed to doing everything it can to safely locate Colleen and we greatly appreciate the immense support we have received since our investigation began last week.”

A candlelight vigil for Weaver is being held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Raynham.

Weaver is described by police as 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with red/pink hair. Police said it is believed she was wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings.

Anyone with information about the 16-year-old’s whereabouts is being asked to call Raynham police at 508-824-2717.