Local Maine boy dragged half a mile after hand gets caught in car door The middle-school-age boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier this week, a middle school-aged boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries after getting stuck in a car door and dragged as the car drove away.

According to a city of South Portland release sent to Boston.com, the boy was dropped off at his residence by a female high school student. Unbeknownst to the driver, his hand got stuck in the door.

She drove about half a mile, from Scamman Street to Stillman Street, the release said, before stopping.

“A resident, a good Samaritan, stopped her and was able to free him, [and] the South Portland Fire Department treated him,” South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern said, according to NBC Boston.

Advertisement:

The boy was not run over by the car, but was transported to Maine Medical Center by South Portland Fire Rescue, the release said.

The incident is still under investigation, the release said, but according to Ahern “it does not appear charges are warranted.” He also asks that drivers take the time to check around their vehicles before driving.