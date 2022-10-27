Local 12-year-old boy seriously injured when teen driver loses control of car and hits him on South Coast The boy was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured Wednesday when a teen driver allegedly lost control of their vehicle and jumped a curb, according to Swansea police. Swansea Police Department

Police responded to the Milford Road crash around 2:20 p.m. and found the 12-year-old in the road, semi-conscious and seriously injured.

He was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

The 18-year-old driver, who is from Swansea, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The crash remains under investigation.