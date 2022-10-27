12-year-old boy seriously injured when teen driver loses control of car and hits him on South Coast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured Wednesday when a teen driver allegedly lost control of their vehicle and jumped a curb, Swansea police said.
Police responded to the Milford Road crash around 2:20 p.m. and found the 12-year-old in the road, semi-conscious and seriously injured.
He was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.
The 18-year-old driver, who is from Swansea, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
The crash remains under investigation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.