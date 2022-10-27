Local Tyngsborough man arrested for animal cruelty The man’s horse was suffering from sepsis and other severe injuries.

A man was charged with animal cruelty Wednesday after his horse had to be euthanized for severe injuries.

Tyngsborough police and MSPCA investigators responded to a call about an injured pony at 32 Willowdale Road Monday. That pony was uninjured, police said, but investigators found a thoroughbred horse struggling to stand. A veterinarian determined that the horse was suffering from sepsis and other injuries, and needed to be immediately euthanized.

Adevalter Majesky, 50, the owner of the horses, was arrested Wednesday on charges of animal cruelty and animal cruelty by custodian.

​​Police said Majesky was known to MSPCA investigators. He was arraigned Thursday in Lowell District Court.