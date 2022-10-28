Local

Commuter rail collides with car in Stoughton, delaying service

Only minor injuries were reported in the mid-day crash.

By Morgan Rousseau

An MBTA commuter rail collided with a car in Stoughton around noon on Friday, causing minor injuries and temporarily halting train service, according to authorities.

The crash happened near Canton, School, and Porter Streets and disrupted traffic for several hours, Stoughton police said on Twitter, adding, “There is a train across the entire street.”

Boston 25 shared a photo showing a dark-colored Hyundai sedan with significant front-end damage. Police didn’t say what caused the crash.

Keolis, which operates the commuter rail, is investigating the crash along with the MBTA Transit Police Department.