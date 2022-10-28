Local Commuter rail collides with car in Stoughton, delaying service Only minor injuries were reported in the mid-day crash.

An MBTA commuter rail collided with a car in Stoughton around noon on Friday, causing minor injuries and temporarily halting train service, according to authorities.

The crash happened near Canton, School, and Porter Streets and disrupted traffic for several hours, Stoughton police said on Twitter, adding, “There is a train across the entire street.”

Alert: route 27 Porter St/Canton St. is closed to all traffic for the next several hours due to a car vs train. There is a train across the entire street. Only minor injuries reported. @KeolisBoston @MBTATransitPD will be handling the investigation. — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) October 28, 2022

Boston 25 shared a photo showing a dark-colored Hyundai sedan with significant front-end damage. Police didn’t say what caused the crash.

Keolis, which operates the commuter rail, is investigating the crash along with the MBTA Transit Police Department.