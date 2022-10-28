Local Missing Raynham teen found safe in New York City Colleen Weaver, 16, was reported missing on Oct. 18. Colleen Weaver. Raynham police

Colleen Weaver, the 16-year-old from Raynham who was reported missing earlier this month, has been found safe in New York City.

Raynham police said the teen was found around 11 p.m. on Thursday with help from the New York Police Department and the FBI.

In a statement, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan thanked all those who helped spread the word about Weaver’s disappearance.

“We are very glad to have found Colleen and that she’ll soon be reunited with her family,” Donovan said. “This was the best possible outcome we could have hoped for and I want to commend the tireless efforts of our dedicated officers and our partners in the NYPD and FBI who helped to locate her. This has been a trying couple of weeks for everybody involved and I want to thank everyone who assisted in this tremendous effort.”

Advertisement:

The 16-year-old was reported missing by her family on Oct. 18.