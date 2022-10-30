Local Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident Roselyn LaCroix, who has been an officer with the Boston Police Department since 2006, was taken into custody early Sunday morning.

A Boston police officer was arrested Sunday for allegedly destroying personal property and making threats after a domestic incident with a family member, police said.

Roselyn LaCroix, who has been an officer with the Boston Police Department since 2006, was taken into custody early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the department. She has since been placed on administrative leave.

The department’s domestic violence and anti-corruption units have opened an investigation into the incident, police said.

“The Boston Police Department takes all allegations of domestic violence by employees seriously and will fully investigate in conjunction with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office,” Commissioner Michael Cox said in the statement.

Police said that LaCroix will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.