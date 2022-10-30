Local 4 dorm break-ins reported at Harvard University Harvard police sent a warning to students Sunday. Harvard Yard, photographed last March.

The Harvard University Police Department issued a warning to students after four burglaries occurred in undergraduate residences within three hours.

Campus police said two of the burglaries took place at Quincy House, one at Adams House, and one at 20 DeWolfe St., The Boston Globe reported. All four took place between 11 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

Items reported stolen include laptops, iPads, AirPods, cash, a backpack, a wallet, and other miscellaneous belongings.

In one of the incidents, a student was home at the time of the break-in and saw an unknown male in their residence, police told students according to the Globe. The door to the residences was unlocked, propped open, or had disengaged locking mechanisms in all of the burglaries.

Advertisement:

Harvard police said it is unknown if the burglaries are connected. They advised students to keep their doors and windows locked and report suspicious activity, according to the Globe.

Anyone with information is advised to call 617-495-1796.