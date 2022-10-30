Local Mass. teen due in NH court for reportedly driving over 120 mph The 19-year-old was pulled over Saturday morning on I-95. New Hampshire State Police troopers pulled over a Massachusetts teen for driving more than 120 mph. New Hampshire State Police

A Massachusetts teenager is due in court after being pulled over for driving well over 100 mph in New Hampshire, according to police.

Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford was seen by New Hampshire State Police troopers speeding down I-95 South in Greenland, N.H. at about 7:25 a.m. Saturday. Marley was behind the wheel of a black BMW that police said was traveling at 121 mph.

Troopers from the special enforcement unit were specifically focusing on enforcing speed limits and reducing hazardous driving on Saturday morning, police said.

Marley was pulled over in North Hampton, N.H. He was summonsed for Reckless Operation and is due in court in Portsmouth in December.