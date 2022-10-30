Local Police searching for missing 72-year-old woman from western Mass. Joan Martin, of Turners Falls, was last seen on Friday morning leaving her son’s home in Montague.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 72-year-old woman from western Massachusetts.

Joan Martin, of Turners Falls, was last seen on Friday morning leaving her son’s home in Montague, police said. Martin left to go to her sister’s house in Somerset, but never reached her destination.

Martin is described by officials as being 4 feet 11 inches and weighing 105 pounds. She has brown hair.

Martin was last seen driving a 2019 blue Subaru Legacy with the license plate number 1VYR10.

SILVER ALERT issued for Joan Martin, 72, of Turners Falls, last seen leaving her son’s home in #Montague Friday AM. She was going to her sister’s house in #Somerset but never arrived. Pls see photos and description. Anyone w/info pls call Montague PD at 413-863-2913 or call 911. pic.twitter.com/HOf91vW5ci — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 30, 2022

Anyone with information is urged to call Montague police at 413-863-2913.