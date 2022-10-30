Police searching for missing 72-year-old woman from western Mass.

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 72-year-old woman from western Massachusetts.
Joan Martin, of Turners Falls, was last seen on Friday morning leaving her son’s home in Montague, police said. Martin left to go to her sister’s house in Somerset, but never reached her destination.
Martin is described by officials as being 4 feet 11 inches and weighing 105 pounds. She has brown hair.
Martin was last seen driving a 2019 blue Subaru Legacy with the license plate number 1VYR10.
Anyone with information is urged to call Montague police at 413-863-2913.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.