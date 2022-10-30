Two men, woman shot in Dorchester Sunday morning, according to police
One man suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting on Hancock Street
Two men and a woman were shot shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday on Hancock Street in Dorchester, according to Boston police. One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.
The shooting occurred at 274 Hancock St. at about 5:50 a.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston Police spokeswoman.
The other victims’ injuries were not considered life-threatening.
