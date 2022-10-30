Worcester police ask for public’s help locating 2 missing teens

Newsletter Signup
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing teenagers in separate cases.
In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the department said officers are trying to locate 14-year-old Aniyah Moore, who didn’t come home from school on Friday. She is five-foot-five and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.
Later that day, the department made a post asking for help finding 16-year-old Nolan Miller, who they said ran away and was spotted in the Bowdoin Street area. He is five-foot-nine and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a Puma sweatshirt.
If you have any information about the location of either of these teens, police ask that you call them at 508-799-8606.
