Local Worcester police ask for public’s help locating 2 missing teens One teen ran away, while the other never came home from school.

The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing teenagers in separate cases.

In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the department said officers are trying to locate 14-year-old Aniyah Moore, who didn’t come home from school on Friday. She is five-foot-five and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

Later that day, the department made a post asking for help finding 16-year-old Nolan Miller, who they said ran away and was spotted in the Bowdoin Street area. He is five-foot-nine and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a Puma sweatshirt.

If you have any information about the location of either of these teens, police ask that you call them at 508-799-8606.