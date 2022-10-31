Local 33-year-old man facing ‘peeping Tom’ charges related to incidents in Brighton Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez of Brighton is also facing a felony charge of breaking and entering related to a prior incident.

A 33-year-old Brighton man is facing criminal harassment and ‘peeping Tom’ charges related to incidents in the neighborhood.

Boston police said officers responded to the area of Strathmore and Lothian roads around 10:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of a suspicious person. At the scene, they located an individual matching the description, later identified as Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, 33, of Brighton.

Pascual-Hernadez, who police said also goes by Pascual Oqueli, was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Brighton District Court for a felony charge of breaking and entering related to a previous incident in the area of Egremont Road.

Officers arrested the 33-year-old, and police said an ensuing investigation resulted in additional charges of criminal harassment, disorderly conduct (peeping Tom), and trespassing related to “several incidents” that occurred in the area of Braemore Road in Brighton.

Last week, Boston police released images of a suspect linked to several incidents, including someone peering through apartment windows near Boston College. A Boston police spokesperson on Monday morning could not confirm whether the suspect in those photos has been determined to be Pascual-Hernadez.

Pascual-Hernadez was expected to be arraigned Monday in Brighton District Court.

Police said detectives are continuing to investigate incidents that have occurred in the area.