Local Average gas price in Mass. up 19 cents from last week

The average gas price in Massachusetts rose 19 cents this week, according to AAA’s Gas Price Tracker. This is the highest week-over-week jump the state has seen for months.

A week ago, the average gas price in the state was $3.588 per gallon of unleaded gas. As of Monday, Oct. 31, it’s $3.776 per gallon.

Massachusetts now has a higher average gas price than the country as a whole, which has not been the case for weeks. The country’s average gas price was $3.762 per gallon on Monday.

The combination of tight supplies and strong demand have driven prices locally to their highest point in eight weeks, AAA Northeast said Monday. The average gas price in Massachusetts on Monday was 26 cents higher than a month ago.

“While prices continue to decrease in many regions of the country, lack of inventory and sustained demand here in the northeast are driving up our prices at the pump,” Mary Maguire, a AAA Northeast spokesperson, said in a press release.

While Massachusetts’s average gas price is significantly above where it was a year ago when the average gas price was $3.380 per gallon, the state is still far below the peak it reached in mid-June when the average gas price hovered around $5 per gallon.

Massachusetts is also middling when it comes to the highest and lowest gas prices in the country. Gas prices are still relatively low in the south, while the highest prices can be seen out west.

Within Massachusetts, Bristol and Hampden Counties have the lowest average gas prices, at $3.701 and $3.726 per gallon, respectively.