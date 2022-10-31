Local Beware this parking lot scam that targeted a woman at Target in Framingham “They sprayed my tires with, I believe it was balsamic vinegar, that made it look like it was brake grease.”

A Massachusetts woman who was tricked into getting out of her car at the Framingham Target parking lot said she had her wallet stolen by two scammers.

Eileen Savoia was in her car, ready to exit the parking lot, when two men knocked on her window and said something was leaking near her rear tires, so she got out to look, according to WCVB.

“They sprayed my tires with, I believe it was balsamic vinegar, that made it look like it was brake grease,” she told the news station.

With Savoia out of the car and distracted, one of the men grabbed her wallet from her purse, she said. By the time she got back into her car to call AAA, they were gone.

The Framingham police asked anyone who saw this incident or a similar one to call them. They believe the suspects could be in any of the surrounding towns, especially Natick, where there are a lot of shopping plazas, WCVB reported. The incident remains under investigation, and police were checking surveillance video from the Target parking lot and the bank where the scammers attempted to use Savoia’s debit card.