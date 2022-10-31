Local Driver killed in Vermont crash when vehicle drifts off roadway into tree The driver, Scott Sargent, died at the scene.

Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left the driver of a vehicle dead Sunday evening in Hartland.

Police said troopers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the report of the single vehicle crash near the intersection of Quechee Hartland Road and Briar Patch Road. The driver of the vehicle, Scott Sargent, died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road, colliding with a tree, police said. The vehicle was totaled.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Vermont State Police.