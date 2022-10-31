Photos: Salem’s annual Halloween celebration is as spooky and surreal as ever

Salem, known affectionately as Witch City, always draws a crowd for Halloween. But this year, the numbers have been higher than ever.
In the first two weeks of October, 466,000 people visited Salem, up from 372,800 in 2021. The total number of visitors last year was 1.9, but as of Oct. 19, Salem had already seen 1.6 million visitors for 2022 — well before Halloween even arrived.
The Halloween celebrations continued this past weekend in advance of the big day. See some of the costumes that filled the streets as visitors streamed in:
Others took to Twitter to share their costumes.
