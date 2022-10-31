Video: Car crashes into Hyde Park barber shop with people inside

Newsletter Signup
A Range Rover SUV crashed into a Hyde Park barber shop Sunday afternoon when there were about seven people inside.
The crash, which took place on River Street, was caught on surveillance camera. After slamming into the shop, the driver kept going, slammed into a brick wall, and stopped in the front yard of a house down the street.
Boston Police have yet to release any information about the situation.
No one was hurt, according to Franklin Winklaar, the owner of the shop.
“One kid was sitting down outside before and thank god he moved,” he told NBC10 Boston.
