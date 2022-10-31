Local Video: Car crashes into Hyde Park barber shop with people inside “One kid was sitting down outside before and thank god he moved.”

A Range Rover SUV crashed into a Hyde Park barber shop Sunday afternoon when there were about seven people inside.

The crash, which took place on River Street, was caught on surveillance camera. After slamming into the shop, the driver kept going, slammed into a brick wall, and stopped in the front yard of a house down the street.

#CaughtOnCamera: surveillance video shows the moment a Range Rover slams into Hyde Park barbershop w/ about 7 people inside on River St. this afternoon



Witnesses say driver of SUV keeps driving, slams into brick wall, ends up in front yard of home down the street @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/az6r3SoCL7 — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) October 30, 2022

Boston Police have yet to release any information about the situation.

No one was hurt, according to Franklin Winklaar, the owner of the shop.

“One kid was sitting down outside before and thank god he moved,” he told NBC10 Boston.