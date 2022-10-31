Local Dunkin’ locations settle child labor violations The Westford Group, Inc. racked up over 1,200 child labor law violations across 14 Dunkin' locations.

A Massachusetts management company was slammed with a hefty fine after the attorney general’s office found over 1,200 child labor violations in its Dunkin’ locations.

The Westford Group, Inc., and its president and treasurer, Michael and Brian Marino, will pay $145,000 to the state, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The company operates 14 Dunkin’ locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westborough, and Leominster.

The attorney general’s office first began investigating the Westford Group after a minor employee reported they had to work more than 10 hours a day. Through an audit of the company’s records, the office found more than 1,200 child labor law violations had occurred at the locations over a year and a half, impacting more than 50 employees.

The child labor violations include failing to get work permits for minors, leaving minors unsupervised at night, forcing minors to work early in the morning or late at night, and mandating minors to work more than nine hours in a single day.

“Companies that employ young workers have a responsibility to provide a safe and productive work environment,” Healey said in a statement. “We are committed to protecting the rights of young workers in Massachusetts and ensuring that employers understand and comply with our labor laws.”

This case was handled by Assistant Attorney General Kate Watkins and Investigator Lili Wu, both of the AG’s Fair Labor Division.