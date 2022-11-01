Local After a ruff 2 days, missing dog rescued from small island in Tewksbury pond "I had no idea there were so many dedicated people helping to reunite pets and their families. I will never forget it."

After nearly two days away from his family, a Boston Terrier was rescued from a small island on Round Pond in Tewksbury and returned to his owner this week, officials said.

Louie, a 1-year-old dark brown and white Boston Terrier, went missing Saturday near Helvetia Street in Tewksbury, according to a post on the Lowell, MA – Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page.

“He’s friendly and I’m sure very scared,” the owner reportedly shared in a note on the page. “His brother, who’s a littermate, is crying and his human family is devastated.”

On Monday, Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control provided an update on its Facebook page about the search, noting that a nearby resident notified officials that a small dog appeared to be stuck on a small mud island on Round Pond.

Advertisement:

Officials from Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control and the Tewksbury Fire Department soon rescued Louie and reunited him with his family.

“Thank you to everyone who was so helpful in spreading the word,” the owner shared in an updated message to the Lowell, MA – Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page. “I had no idea there were so many dedicated people helping to reunite pets and their families. I will never forget it.”

See photos from the rescue below:

Also see a photo of Louie, back “safe and sound” at his home, below: