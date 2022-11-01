Local Families, pets escape house fires in Lynn and Saugus The circumstances of both fires remain under investigation.

Two houses, in Lynn and Saugus, caught fire Monday, displacing nine adults and six children overall but causing no injuries.

The Saugus fire took place in a house on Susan Drive and was a two-alarm blaze. Three adults and a baby evacuated, reported WCVB.

Saugus MA, update 2nd alarm house fire 31 Susan drive, fire is knocked down overhauling. pic.twitter.com/bZRyesRFjc — DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD) October 31, 2022

In Lynn, a two-story house on Laighton Street caught fire. According to Boston 25 News, six adults, five children, and a dog live between the two units.

The circumstances of both fires remain under investigation.