Families, pets escape house fires in Lynn and Saugus

Two houses, in Lynn and Saugus, caught fire Monday, displacing nine adults and six children overall but causing no injuries.
The Saugus fire took place in a house on Susan Drive and was a two-alarm blaze. Three adults and a baby evacuated, reported WCVB.
In Lynn, a two-story house on Laighton Street caught fire. According to Boston 25 News, six adults, five children, and a dog live between the two units.
The circumstances of both fires remain under investigation.
