Local The energy rate increase is here. Here's what to know.

November is here, and so are higher utility rates for Massachusetts customers.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved suppliers’ new gas and electric rates, WCVB reported, with bills expected to rise after new rates went into effect Tuesday.

National Grid previously warned residential heating customers that they could see their bills increase 22% or 24% from last winter, depending on whether they fall under Boston Gas or Colonial Gas.

Massachusetts’ other major utility company, Eversource, similarly predicted that average residential customers will face increases of approximately 25% or 38% for the former Columbia Gas and NSTAR Gas territories, respectively.

National Grid’s electricity customers will see about a 64% increase in their monthly bills starting Nov. 1, the company said in September. Eversource’s proposed electricity rate changes wouldn’t take effect until Jan. 1, if approved.

Last week, Eversource Energy President and CEO Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sent a letter to the White House, sounding the alarm of a potential winter energy shortfall in New England.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in supply constraints and global price pressures, he said.

Nolan cited concerns raised by electricity grid operator ISO-New England and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which have warned for months that New England will not have enough natural gas if the region experiences a period of severe cold.

He urged President Joe Biden to use emergency powers to ensure New England has an adequate fuel supply this winter.

“As both an energy company CEO and a lifelong New Englander, I am deeply concerned about the potentially severe impact a winter energy shortfall would have on the people and businesses of this region,” Nolan wrote.