Local Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by vehicle on Melnea Cass Boulevard The person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Monday night after being struck by a vehicle on Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston.

Boston police said the crash occurred around 9:53 p.m. near the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Harrison Avenue. The injured pedestrian was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

The driver involved stayed at the scene, according to police. It was unknown Tuesday morning if the driver is facing any charges in connection with the crash.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.