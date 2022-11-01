Local Threat shuts down school in North Attleborough Buses were re-routed and parents were notified. At other schools in the district, classes are going on as normal.

North Attleborough Middle School is closed Tuesday after a threatening message was found written on a wall in one of the school’s bathrooms just after 7 a.m.

The message, which contained language threatening a shooting at the school, caused superintendent John Antonucci and other school and district officials, in conjunction with the police department, to cancel school and after-school activities for the day.

Students had not yet arrived for the day. Buses were re-routed and parents were notified. At other schools in the district, classes are going on as normal.

This isn’t the only incident of its kind this week. A phoned-in bomb threat caused Belmont High School to evacuate the building and cancel classes Monday, though they did not believe the call to be a credible threat.

The North Attleborough Police Department is investigating the North Attleborough incident, and anyone with information can call police at 508-695-1212 or district administration at 508-643-2100.