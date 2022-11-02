Local 3 teens arrested after alleged assault near Dorchester school; loaded gun recovered The incident occurred near the Joseph Lee School on Talbot Avenue. Boston police

Three Boston teenagers were arrested by Boston police Monday near a Dorchester school after police say they assaulted another juvenile — a loaded firearm was also found.

Police said officers assigned to the Citywide Drug Control Unit were conducting surveillance in the area of the Joseph Lee School, located at 155 Talbot Ave., around 2:14 p.m. when the aggravated assault occurred.

After investigating, police said officers arrested two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy. They also recovered a loaded gun, a 9mm with thirteen rounds in the magazine.

One of the 15-year-olds and the 17-year-old, both from Dorchester, were charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod foot).

The other 15-year-old, from West Roxbury, was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod foot), unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The teens, who all are being charged as juveniles, were expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.