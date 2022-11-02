Local A 20-year-old Mass. woman was struck and killed while walking home from work on Saturday night Now, the alleged driver has been arrested for leaving the scene.

Authorities have made an arrest after a 20-year-old Shrewsbury woman was killed on Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle in the town while walking home from work at CVS and the driver fled the scene.

Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, whose hometown was not listed, has been charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.

The victim, Ghufran Mutar, was hit while crossing Route 9 at South Street shortly after 10 p.m. She was brought to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she died of her injuries.

Advertisement:

On Monday, Westborough police found the vehicle believed to have been involved, a Dodge Journey SUV with visible damage, officials said. Santiago was expected to be arraigned in Westborough District Court on Wednesday.