Winning $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler sold in Ware

A store in Ware sold a record-breaking lottery ticket that yielded a hefty prize — $16.35 million.
NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield claimed the jackpot in the “Megabucks Doubler” on a Quic Pic ticket that took place Sept. 10, according to a release from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
The winning ticket was purchased at Ware’s Cumberland Farms located at 195 West Street. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.
The trust chose the annuity option on its prize and received a check for $827,000, the first of 20 annual payments. Its representative, trustee Hyman Darling, accepted the prize.
This Megabucks Doubler jackpot beats the previous prize of $13.82 million, won in a 2012 drawing. That ticket was sold in Wakefield.
