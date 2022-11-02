Local Winning $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler sold in Ware The winning ticket was purchased at Ware’s Cumberland Farms. Trustee Hyman Darling, accepted the prize for the NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield. Massachusetts State Lottery Commission

A store in Ware sold a record-breaking lottery ticket that yielded a hefty prize — $16.35 million.

NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield claimed the jackpot in the “Megabucks Doubler” on a Quic Pic ticket that took place Sept. 10, according to a release from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ware’s Cumberland Farms located at 195 West Street. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

The trust chose the annuity option on its prize and received a check for $827,000, the first of 20 annual payments. Its representative, trustee Hyman Darling, accepted the prize.

Advertisement:

This Megabucks Doubler jackpot beats the previous prize of $13.82 million, won in a 2012 drawing. That ticket was sold in Wakefield.