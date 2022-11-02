Local Dog found severely burned in Norwood makes strides in recovery Authorities are still asking anyone with information on Annie's case to contact law enforcement.

Annie, the stray dog found severely burned in August along Route 1 in Norwood, is making strides on her path toward recovery, according to officials.

In an update to its blog this week, the Animal Rescue League of Boston noted that despite a long way still to go in her healing process, the 1-year-old mixed-breed pup, who suffered severe burns to 20 percent of her body, is learning to be a dog again.

As Annie recovers, ARL’s Law Enforcement Department and Norwood police continue to investigate her case as one of animal cruelty and abandonment. Authorities are continuing to ask for the public’s help as the investigation moves forward.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact ARL’s Law Enforcement Department at 617-426-9170 x110 or [email protected]; or Norwood Police at 781-440-5100.

Annie has received an outpouring of support from the community in the weeks after she was rescued, including messages from people wishing her well in her recovery.

“While her condition is still guarded, over the past two months, Annie has shown tremendous perseverance, undergoing comprehensive and sometimes painful procedures to aid in the healing process of the burns covering her head, neck, shoulders, front limbs, and abdomen,” the ARL wrote on Wednesday. “The pain for Annie has been greatly reduced, her fur is beginning to grow back, and she is thriving in the care of a loving foster home.”

Though she has been making progress over the past couple of months, Annie still needs time in the healing process, so she is not yet available for adoption, the rescue organization said.

Despite the trauma she has endured, Annie has been gradually finding confidence and comfort in life again with the help of her foster home. She also continues to check in with ARL’s shelter medicine staff for frequent follow-ups, ARL said.

“Her care involved a lot of pain control, it was very difficult in the beginning,” ARL Veterinarian Dr. Hannah Donnelly said in a statement. “Her hair started growing back probably a month ago, you can see she’s really come a long way and she’s completely off of all her medications.

“Her behavior, her attitude, everything is so much better, she’s a lot more comfortable just around people and she’s doing real dog things [like] playing with toys, playing with people, and figuring out life again,” Donnelly continued.

Below, find photos and a video of Annie, as shared by local media sources, when she returned for a visit at ARL this week.

Warning: The images show Annie’s injuries, which are still healing.

“She’s really made an amazing recovery”

The doctors @ARLBostonRescue say Annie is doing really well after suffering 2nd degree burns. She was found abandoned in Norwood in August. More on Annie coming up #wcvb pic.twitter.com/UH1B5cpnU4 — Sera Congi (@seracongi) November 1, 2022

Annie, a 1 yr old tan beagle mix, is healing up nicely, after she was found w/burns over 20% of her body in a parking lot along Route 1 in #Norwood in August. The @ARLBostonRescue is caring for Annie and considers this a case of animal cruelty. Anyone w/info is urged to call them pic.twitter.com/gYia1mWsaM — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) November 1, 2022