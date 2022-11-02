Local NH 8-year-old dies days after being hit by car John Conway was an 8-year-old student in the third grade at Fisk Elementary School in Salem, New Hampshire. Fisk Elementary School student John Conway, 8, died Tuesday of his injuries after being hit by a car days before. Fisk Elementary School

An 8-year-old Salem, New Hampshire, boy died from his injuries Tuesday, a few days after being hit by a car, The Eagle-Tribune reported Wednesday morning.

The newspaper reported that the boy’s name was John Conway, and that he was a third grader at Salem’s Fisk Elementary School.

John was hit by a car on Saturday, Oct. 29, the Eagle-Tribune reported. Salem police were called to Main and Bridge Streets at 9:17 p.m. for a report that a boy was on the ground and unconscious.

John was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported.

The Eagle-Tribune wrote that police said the driver who struck John was cooperative, stayed at the scene, and agreed to be tested for drug or alcohol use. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

All of Salem’s eight schools had a crisis intervention team in place Wednesday, and school counselors were made available for students, the Eagle-Tribune reported. The school community was informed of his death through an email from Superintendent Maura Palmer Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagle-Tribune reported Wednesday afternoon that John was an only child who school officials say overcame a lot of challenges through the work of his caring mother.

“He put a smile on our faces every day,” Fisk Elementary School Principal George Murray told the newspaper. “He was [a] rock star. That’s how everyone describes him, and it’s why this is such a huge loss for his classmates.”

Murray told the Eagle-Tribune that John’s loss has been hard on everyone at the elementary school. On Wednesday, the newspaper wrote, the school’s front office was filled with letters of condolences and food.

The Union-Leader reported that one student brought a bouquet of flowers to put on John’s desk Wednesday. School officials say they are still figuring out how best to remember John and help his family.

The school will likely erect a memorial for John soon, the Eagle-Tribune wrote, but it is focusing on grief support right now, and John’s parents are not ready to speak publicly or release photos of him yet.