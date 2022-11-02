Local ‘I’m sick and tired of it’: Peabody residents frustrated over unknown noise they say keeps them up at night "It's just this constant humming."

The latest thing seemingly coming out of a factory in Peabody isn’t the gelatin products rolling through the factory floor.

Nearby residents told NBC 10 Boston this week a mysterious humming noise coming from the direction of the local Rousselot-owned factory has become a nightly nuisance for them, keeping them awake at early hours of the morning.

“It’s just this constant humming,” said Beverley Dunne, who lives near the plant on Washington Street.

Neighbors told the news station the noise occurs from about 1 to 3 a.m. every day.

“A lot of people say, ‘Oh, it’s been a factory for all those years.’ Yeah, it has, but we’ve never had noise like this,” Dunne said.

Some residents tell @NBC10Boston they have not had a good night's sleep in more than a year pic.twitter.com/3ylkEDBnan — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) November 2, 2022

The noise apparently started sometime last year and has since cost locals many nights of sleep.

“I just can’t deal with it anymore. I’m sick and tired of it,” Dunne said.

Boston.com could not reach Rousselot for comment on Wednesday.

Peabody City Councilor Jon Turco told NBC 10 Boston he would reach out to the city’s Health Department regarding the noise.

“With the amount of residents that have complained — and I believe it’s more than a half dozen, so far, that have had issues with this — I think it’s most definitely something we need to look further into,” Turco said. “If it needs to become an issue that we bring before the Peabody City Council and the mayor’s office, then we’ll definitely do that.”

Requests for comment from the Peabody Health Department were not returned on Wednesday.