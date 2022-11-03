Local Boston police ask for public’s help identifying woman found dead in Dorchester cemetery Anyone with information is being urged to contact detectives.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a woman who was found dead Monday evening in a Dorchester cemetery.

Police said officers responded to a report around 6:02 p.m. of a body found at Codman Burying Ground, which is located at 64 Norfolk St.

In the cemetery, officers found the body of a woman with short brown hair, believed to have been in her early 20s, who police described as being “white Hispanic,” about 5’3”, and about 150 pounds.

“She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers,” police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police detectives at 617-343-4470 or share tips anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).