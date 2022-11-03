Local Brookline High School evacuated due to chemical incident that sent four to the hospital At least two students and two staff members were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. Brookline High School was evacuated Thursday due to a chemical incident. John Hilliard / The Boston Globe

Classes ended early at Brookline High School on Thursday after a “chemical incident” resulted in the school’s evacuation, the district said.

A chemical irritant was found inside the 115 Greenough St. building, near a first-floor bathroom close to the cafeteria, according to the Public Schools of Brookline. All students and staff evacuated the building around 11:47 a.m., and school administrators called in emergency crews.

The district ended the school day early after consulting with emergency and public health officials. All other PSB schools and facilities were unaffected.

ALERT: BHS students and staff evacuated and dismissed early due to a chemical incident. Learn more: https://t.co/Ezy6COtu9X — Brookline MA Schools (@BrooklinePublic) November 3, 2022

At least two Brookline High School students and two staff members were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to PSB. Medical staff was also present onsite to evaluate and treat those with minor symptoms, and the district said school officials would be in touch with families if their student required specific medical attention or care.

The Brookline Fire Department, Brookline Police Department, public health officials, emergency medical services, and Boston Hazmat were at the scene, the district said.

The fire department worked to clear and ventilate the affected area, and Brookline police tweeted shortly before 2 p.m. that hazmat units had cleared the scene.