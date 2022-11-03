Local Maine man, 74, rescued after 30 hours lost in woods Joseph Nolin was hypothermic and dehydrated when found by a warden and his K-9 on Monday afternoon. In this photo provided by The Maine Warden Service, rescuers carry Joseph Nolin, 74, from the woods, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Etna, Maine. Nolin was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog. Maine Warden Service via AP

A 74-year-old Maine man was rescued this week after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods.

Joseph Nolin was hypothermic and dehydrated when Maine Game Warden Michael Latti and K-9 Luna found him on Monday afternoon, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

The Etna man had last been seen on Sunday morning, going out to check game cameras, Maine State Police said in an alert.

“Luckily, Game Wardens were able to rehydrate him, warm him up, and coordinate his transport out of the woods by a Maine Forest Service helicopter,” the Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said in a Facebook post.

Nolin was examined and later released by emergency service personnel, according to the post.

“The man said he did not think he would have survived another night in the woods, but when he heard K9 Luna’s bell and felt the dog lick his face, he knew he was saved!” the department wrote.

Nolin told wardens he had gotten turned around in the woods, then walked until he couldn’t move anymore, according to WCVB.

Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, Etna Fire and Rescue, and Carmel Ambulance assisted in the rescue.