Local Man arrested in reported kidnapping of infant at South Station Transit police said the baby was recovered and appeared to be unharmed.

Transit police arrested a man Wednesday night after he allegedly kidnapped an infant from his mother at South Station.

Police reported the kidnapping around 8:28 p.m., saying the suspect fled with the 1-month-old boy from South Station in a red 2003 Chevy Suburban. The vehicle was reportedly stopped about a half hour later in Medford, and the man was taken into custody.

Transit police said the man, an adult male relative of the child, allegedly forcefully removed the baby boy from his mother and fled. The infant was recovered and appeared unharmed, according to police.

Transit police said the man, whose name they have not released, would be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Thursday morning.