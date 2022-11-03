Local Officials ask for information after pregnant cow shot, killed on N.H. farm “Because of your carelessness, we have not only lost our best cow in our milking herd, but also the calf she was carrying.”

Officials in New Hampshire are asking for information after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on a farm in Weare earlier this week.

The cow’s owner, Lisa Ilsley, addressed the unknown responsible individual on social media, urging them to come forward.

“​​You must have skipped Hunter Safety classes, where they teach you to be absolutely sure of your target,” she wrote on Facebook. “Despite color, I sit here tonight wondering how you could possibly mistake a 1200 lb cow for a deer.”

The pregnant cow, Cookie, was shot in her abdomen.

The incident occurred either Sunday morning or midday, Ilsley said.

She told WMUR that she noticed on Sunday Cookie was “a little off.”

“She wasn’t eating,” she told the station. “She was standing in the corner by herself.”

When she examined the cow, she found the bullet in her belly.

Cookie died Monday.

“Because of your carelessness, we have not only lost our best cow in our milking herd, but also the calf she was carrying (Due 12/31),” Ilsley wrote, sharing images of the wounded animal. “Despite all of this, even if just a simple mistake, I’m conflicted why you couldn’t own up to your mistake and come forward. Instead, our Cookie suffered in pain all day with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. We did everything we could to save her.”

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials urged anyone with information to contact their law enforcement division at 1-800-344-4262.