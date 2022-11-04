Local Early hours of Saturday morning are peak viewing for meteor shower After midnight, Taurus will be higher in the sky and the moon’s brightness will overtake the dimmer meteor lights.

If you are up late, look up.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration reports that the peak hours for viewing the annual Taurid meteor shower in New England will be in the early hours of Saturday morning.

This weekend’s event is set to be among the most “fireball-centric,” according to WBZ Radio. After midnight, Taurus will be higher in the sky and the moon’s brightness will overtake the dimmer meteor lights.

Each autumn between September and November, the Earth passes through a string of debris left behind by Comet Encke, something that does a full orbit of the sun every 3.3 years, WBZ Radio reports.

According to NASA, the remaining dust off the comet connects with the Earth’s atmosphere at around 65,000 miles per hour and burns up, causing the Taurid meteor shower.

This year may result in a more active Taurid shower as scientists say a “Taurid swarm” of pebble-sized pieces from the comet brighten up the Earth’s atmosphere as they burn up.