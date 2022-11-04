Local I-93 reopens in Medford following serious early morning crash The single-car crash left the driver with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

A serious crash early Friday morning on Interstate 93 in Medford left one person with severe injuries and the highway temporarily closed to traffic in both directions.

First responders were on the scene at the Roosevelt Circle exit for a single-vehicle crash at 4:25 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet. The driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

#Update ALL NB lanes back open on 93 in #Medford.

ALL SB lanes still closed. All traffic gets off at Roosevelt Circle, goes around the circle, then back onto 93 south.



Here's what's left of the crash. Appears car hit guard rail @wbz pic.twitter.com/jgH3Z3QohJ — Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) November 4, 2022

Authorities initially closed both sides of the highway to allow for a medical helicopter to land and take off again, officials said.

All lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m., police said in a subsequent tweet.

UPDATE-Scene Is cleared. All lanes open. https://t.co/j4LbFdJv48 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 4, 2022