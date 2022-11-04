I-93 reopens in Medford following serious early morning crash

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A serious crash early Friday morning on Interstate 93 in Medford left one person with severe injuries and the highway temporarily closed to traffic in both directions.
First responders were on the scene at the Roosevelt Circle exit for a single-vehicle crash at 4:25 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet. The driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.
Authorities initially closed both sides of the highway to allow for a medical helicopter to land and take off again, officials said.
All lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m., police said in a subsequent tweet.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.