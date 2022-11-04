Local Paramedics deliver baby in ambulance on Route 128 The healthy baby boy made his way into the world just a mile from Beverly Hospital Thursday morning.

Gloucester paramedics helped deliver a healthy baby boy in an ambulance on Route 128 Thursday morning.

Gloucester Police Chief Eric Smith said paramedics responded to a report of a woman in labor at home on Veterans Way just after 8 a.m.

The ambulance was en route to the hospital with the laboring mother when it became clear that the baby was about to arrive.

Gloucester firefighter paramedics Lukas McRobb and George Black decided to pull the ambulance over so they could deliver the baby.

The pair helped deliver a healthy 6-pound and 15-ounce baby boy, who was measured at 19-inches, on Route 128 — about a mile from Beverly Hospital. Following the delivery, the family was transported to the hospital, where they were reportedly in good health.

“Our firefighter paramedics are dedicated, highly-trained first responders with advanced medical skills that are vital in exactly these kinds of situations,” said Smith.

“A majority of the calls the Gloucester Fire Department responds to are medical in nature, and firefighter paramedics McRobb and Black are a credit to themselves and their entire department,” said Smith. “All of us at the Gloucester Fire Department wish this family a healthy and happy future.”