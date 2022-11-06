Local Cape license plate No. 1 nabs tens of thousands in charity auction “We are thrilled with the amazing response to the online auction for CP plates, and we thank all the winning bidders for their generous support." The first edition of the Cape & Islands plate from 1996. Now, the third edition of the iconic license plates are being auctioned off for tens of thousands apiece. Handout

What’s the price of being number one in Cape Cod? $33,000.

Cape Cod’s auction of the lowest numbers of their iconic Cape & Islands specialty license plates began last month, raising over $450,000.

The funds will most likely go towards small-business loans, housing developments, or other efforts chosen by the auction’s five beneficiaries according to the Cape Cod Times.

One particular plate did some of the heavy lifting fundraising when the highest bidder laid down $33,000 to be No. 1 according to the bidding website. Numbers 1 to 999 were offered in the auction but not all of them received bids.

Advertisement:

“We are thrilled with the amazing response to the online auction for CP plates, and we thank all the winning bidders for their generous support,” said Wendy Northcross, chair of the Cape & Islands License Plate Committee, in a statement reported by NBC10 Boston.

All of the unbid plates are still available for sale here.

The money donated will be distributed among five groups: Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and the Lower Cape Community Development Partnership according to the Cape Cod Times.