Did you feel the earthquakes in Mass. and NH this weekend? Both were small earthquakes, but many people felt them.

New England experienced two minor earthquakes this weekend, one off the coast of Nantucket and the other in the middle of New Hampshire.

The first happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles northwest of Nantucket Harbor (41.326°N – 70.126°W), according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The @USGS reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake at 2:53 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to @MassEMA.



The earthquake occurred 3.2 NNW of the island.



Did you feel it? pic.twitter.com/SBiNjlRDPB — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 6, 2022

The tectonic shift happened about 6.7 miles below the Earth’s surface and reached a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter scale, the USGS said. By Sunday evening, 20 people had reported feeling it.

The second earthquake happened just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning west of Lake Winnisquam near Laconia, New Hampshire (43.558°N – 71.529°W), the USCS said.

The tectonic shift happened about 3.4 miles below the earth, and reached a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale, the USGS said. By Sunday evening, 44 people had reported feeling it.

A small earthquake occurred near Lake Winnisquam around 4:23 this morning. Some residents of Laconia and Sanbornton reported feeling it. @WMUR9 pic.twitter.com/b04MEY9IOX — Matt Hoenig (@MattHoenigWMUR) November 6, 2022

According to the USGS, New England typically experiences small earthquakes twice a year, and larger, damaging earthquakes every few decades.

The most recent New England earthquake to cause moderate damage happened in 1940 in central New Hampshire, with a magnitude of 5.6.

If you felt the Nantucket earthquake, you can report it to the USGS here. If you felt the New Hampshire earthquake, you can report it to the USGS here.