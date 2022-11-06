Local 22-year-old dies in Burlington motorcycle crash The victim was identified as a 22-year-old from Billerica.

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash on the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington.

Police officers responded at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m., the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a joint statement. Upon arrival, they found a motorcycle and a sedan that were involved in a crash.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 22-year-old Billerica man, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. His name is not being released at this time, pending the notification of his family, officials said.

The driver of the sedan, identified as a 29-year-old Florida woman, was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation by Burlington Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, as well as the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.