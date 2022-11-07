Local Here’s everything you need to know about the ballot questions and candidates before Tuesday’s election Polling places across the state will be open Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Charles Krupa / AP, File

In Tuesday’s state election, Massachusetts voters will select a new governor and lieutenant governor, weigh in on four different ballot questions, and decide the fate in a number of other major races including attorney general, auditor, and secretary of state.

Voter information

Polling places across the state will be open Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In order to vote in this election, you must have been registered by Oct. 29.

For voter information, including links to check your voter status, verify your precinct, and find your polling place or mail-in ballot drop box, visit www.VoteInMA.com.

To plan your trip to your polling place using public transportation, visit www.mbta.com/vote.

Election Day

For those voting in person on Election Day, check in with a poll worker as soon as you arrive at your polling place. You will need to provide your name and address, so you can be found on the voter list. You may be asked to show identification, so make sure to bring some form of ID that shows your name and address. Some examples include a Mass. driver’s license, a signed lease, or a recent utility bill.

If for some reason a poll worker is unable to find your registration or confirm your eligibility, you have the right to cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted once your eligibility is confirmed.

For those voting by mail, ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 will be accepted up to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The state also held early in-person voting Oct. 22 to Nov. 4.

Ballot questions

Voters will settle four ballot questions relating to the proposed millionaire tax, new dental insurance rules, alcohol license limits, and driver’s license eligibility.

Question 1, referred to by some as the “millionaires tax,” would establish an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million. Revenue from this tax, subject to appropriation by the state Legislature, would be put toward education and transportation. Learn more.

Question 2, which has largely pitted dentists against insurers, proposes that dental insurance companies should be required to spend 83% of their monthly premiums on patient care. Learn more.

Question 3 would allow more retail locations to sell carry-out alcohol, like beer and wine, while reducing the number of “all-alcohol” licenses a single company can hold. Learn more.

Question 4 asks voters if the state should keep a law, passed earlier this year, allowing undocumented immigrants to be eligible for a Massachusetts driver’s license. Learn more.

Races on the ballot

Click the links below to read Boston.com’s coverage of each race and candidate.

In the governor and lieutenant governor race, voters will decide between Democrats Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll, Republicans Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen, or Libertarians Kevin Reed and Peter Everett.

In the attorney general race, Democrat Andrea Joy Campbell faces Republican James R. McMahon, III.

For secretary of state, incumbent William Francis Galvin, a Democrat, faces challenges from Republican Rayla Campbell and Green-Rainbow Party candidate Juan Sanchez.

For treasurer, incumbent Deborah B. Goldberg, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Libertarian Cristina Crawford.

In the auditor race, voters will decide between Republican Anthony Amore, Democrat Diana DiZoglio, Green-Rainbow Party Gloria A. Caballero-Roca, Workers Party Dominic Giannone, III, and Libertarian Daniel Riek.

For U.S. Representatives, the races include: incumbent Richard E. Neal, a Democrat and Republican Dean James Martilli for First District; incumbent James P. McGovern, a Democrat, and Republican Jeffrey A. Sossa-Paquette for Second District; and incumbent Lori Loureiro Trahan, a Democrat, and Republican Dean A. Tran for Third District.

For Fourth District, incumbent Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat, is the only nominated candidate listed on the ballot.

For Fifth District, incumbent Katherine M. Clark, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Caroline Colarusso; for Sixth District, incumbent Seth Moulton, a Democrat, faces challenges from Republican Bob May and Libertarian Mark T. Tashjian for Sixth District; and for Seventh District, incumbent Ayanna S. Pressley, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Donnie Dionicio Palmer, Jr.

For Eighth District, incumbent Stephen F. Lynch, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Robert G. Burke; and for Ninth District, incumbent Bill Keating, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Jesse G. Brown.

When will results be available?

The Associated Press reports that results are typically known in the early hours of the day after election night, but sometimes counting can be delayed in a few precincts or towns for whatever reason.

If the margin between the top two candidates for a statewide or U.S. House race is 0.5% or less, the AP may not call it, unless the lead for one candidate appears too large for a recount to change the outcome.

Boston.com will have live results via AP on its site.