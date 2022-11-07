Local Mass. man arrested in N.H. for allegedly driving 107 mph with child in backseat The driver, an Andover resident, was charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.

A Massachusetts man was arrested after allegedly driving more than 100 mph with a minor in the backseat.

Jonathan Hosmer, 36, of Andover, was charged on Saturday with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child, according to New Hampshire State Police. He was released on personal recognizance, and is due to appear in Concord District Court soon.

While patrolling Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, a state police trooper was passed by a white sedan allegedly traveling at 107 mph.

The trooper pulled over the sedan, which was driven by Hosmer. A woman was riding in the car’s passenger seat, and a male child was riding in the backseat, police said.