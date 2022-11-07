Local Police investigate antisemitic vandalism at home in Stow Police said an antisemitic slur was carved into a car and burn marks were found on several parts of the home.

Police in Stow are investigating after a home on North Shore Drive was targeted by antisemitic vandalism over the weekend.

Police said officers responded around 9:42 a.m. on Saturday to the home where it was reported that two cars had been vandalized overnight. At the scene, the officers found that the tires on the cars had been slashed and one of the vehicles had an antisemitic slur carved into it.

Police also found “fresh” burn marks on several parts of the house.

“These abhorrent actions have no place in Stow,” Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese said in a statement. “We encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact us. We take all reports of hateful behavior extremely seriously, and will investigate and prosecute this crime to the fullest extent possible.”

Town Select Board Chair Megan Birch-McMichael also condemned the incident in a statement.

“Sadly we live in a time when such disgusting attacks are on the rise across the country,” she said. “As a Select Board and as a town we unequivocally renounce intolerance in any form. Stow is a welcoming and affirming community, and every resident deserves to live their life free of harassment and hatred.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who has noticed any suspicious activity to contact detectives at 978-897-4545.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.