Local Swampscott teen helps save man in Charles River after Celtics game "I sort of grabbed his arm to support him from behind, and just sort of picked him up towards the shore."

A night out for a father and son from Swampscott at the Celtics game Friday night took a dramatic turn when the latter sprung into the Charles River to help save an injured man struggling in the water.

Finn Conner, 18, was walking with his father back to their car in Charlestown after taking in a Celtics win when he heard a commotion from the river, WHDH reports.

That’s when he saw two men in the water. One was bleeding, and the other was attempting to rescue him.

“I sort of waded out to them, they were maybe 5 or 10 feet off shore — and once I got out there I sort of grabbed his arm to support him from behind, and just sort of picked him up towards the shore,” Conner told the news station.

Call it a Brave Save: While leaving a Celtics game with his father, a teenager from Swampscott was able to help save a man from sinking into the Charles River after hearing a call for help.https://t.co/9mhcBgFg0Y — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) November 7, 2022

Ryan Conner, Finn’s father, said he didn’t hear the man yelling for help, but his son didn’t miss a beat.

Advertisement:

“I just turned and Finn sort of looked at me funny and started running,” he told WHDH.

Together, Finn Conner and the man who cried out for assistance were able to bring the third man to shore, according to the outlet.

“I was still a little bit scared because he was still, he was breathing the whole time that I was with him, but you could hear the water in his lungs,” he said.

Ashore, emergency medial personnel brought the man to the hospital, WHDH reports.

Finn Conner said the man is expected to be alright.

The man’s family has even offered to get Finn Conner some new sneakers to replace the pair that he damaged when he jumped into the water.

“Some stranger’s mother is super happy Finn has the help people instinct,” Ryan Conner said in a Facebook post, according to WHDH. “Finn has some pretty proud parents today.”