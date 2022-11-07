Local Sleigh it ain’t so: The Christmas Place in Abington announces closure Abington’s one-stop shop for Christmas will celebrate its final season in 2022. Matt Muzrall of Cumberland, RI, makes a picture of his children, Aiden, 6, Riley, 1, (front) Myles, 4, after shopping at The Christmas Place in Abington, MA on November 28, 2015. Craig F. Walker / Globe Staff

A beloved Abington Christmas experience will be closing its doors after this season.

The owners of The Christmas Place, a large-scale seasonal store for all things Christmas, announced their retirement in a Facebook post Sunday.

Located on Bedford Street, the store is attached to swimming pool supply store The Pool Place, which is also closing after this year, the post said.

The Christmas Place has been family owned and operated since 1982, according to the store’s website. The shop offers everything from Christmas trees to decorations, fudge, and baked goods. Visitors can also meet Santa, view a 300-foot train display, or peruse “more ornaments than anyone in New England,” according to the store’s website.

Advertisement:

The store opened for the 2022 season Oct. 29.

Many loyal customers expressed their sadness and fond memories on social media.

“Such a happy place that I’ve been so excited to bring my daughter to this year. So sad she won’t be able to experience it when she’s older,” one Facebook commenter said. “Thank you for such a wonderful experience this year already and looking forward to coming back to celebrate the season, and celebrate your retirement!”

Some former employees also chimed in: “My grandmother loved working there so much, and I did also when I was a teenager!”

Others wished for the store to come under new management and remain open in the coming years.

“I hope someone takes over and keeps the same traditions that they always have,” one commenter said, “Been going there since I was a kid and now I bring my kids.”

“Hopefully someone will take over,” another replied. “It’s probably the only place around that gives the Christmas spirit!!”