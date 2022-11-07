Local Video: A Silver Line bus caught fire this weekend "She's just a bus and she's on fire, hotter than a fantasy, burning on the highway. Got 6 wheels on the ground, and it's burning down. This bus is on FIIIIIRRREEEEE. 🎶"

Passengers were evacuated from an MBTA Silver Line bus when it caught fire Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at World Trade Center Station around 1:40 p.m., an MBTA spokesman confirmed by email.

“A fire extinguisher was used to douse flames emanating from an electrical panel on the roof of a bus at World Trade Center Station,” the spokesman noted. “Passengers safely exited the bus. No one was injured.”

Silver Line service was interrupted, but resumed shortly after 3 p.m., the MBTA said.

After the flames were extinguished, the bus was towed away. Officials inspected the overhead wires and deemed them safe following the incident, the spokesman added.

A video of the fire was shared on Twitter. See below:

A Silver Line bus caught fire on Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/oxqOQdVl6k — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) November 7, 2022

One Twitter user responded to the video noting that they were on another bus at the station.

“Yep, was in a bus a few back from this one,” the person wrote. “Had to be evacuated from the tunnel. No one around to help direct once we left the tunnel either, so pretty much a mess getting to the airport.”

Others poked fun at the fire with one person saying, “At this point the MBTA should start handing out marshmallows to riders.”

Another Twitter user rewrote the lyrics to Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire,” tweeting “She’s just a bus and she’s on fire, hotter than a fantasy, burning on the highway. Got 6 wheels on the ground, and it’s burning down. This bus is on FIIIIIRRREEEEE. 🎶”

In August, a bus caught fire in the Arborway bus yard in Jamaica Plain, and in July, an Orange Line train caught fire as it was crossing the Mystic River.

The latter incident inspired a number of people to dress up as a flaming Orange Line train for Halloween last week.